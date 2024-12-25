Shillong: Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee president Vincent Pala has expressed willingness to welcome back former chief minister Mukul Sangma to the party.

However, Pala said that Sangma’s return would require approval from the party’s high command and consultation with key leaders.

Pala stated that Sangma’s experience and leadership could greatly benefit the party.

The Former Meghalaya Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mukul Sangma, on the other hand claimed that he has no intentions of returning to the Congress.

He was reacting to the recent reports that he may soon return to the party.

However, the former CM did not rule out the possibility of launching a new political party in the near future.

Sangma, who served as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya from 2010 to 2018, expressed his dissatisfaction with the current state of the Congress in Meghalaya, describing it as “directionless”.

He alleged that Congress and the National People’s Party (NPP) led the ruling dispensation to maintain a close relationship, but Congress leaders spoke differently in public.