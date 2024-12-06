Shillong: Former Meghalaya Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mukul Sangma has clarified that he has no intentions of returning to the Congress.

He was reacting to the recent reports that he may soon return to the party.

However, the former CM did not rule out the possibility of launching a new political party in the near future.

Sangma, who served as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya from 2010 to 2018, expressed his dissatisfaction with the current state of the Congress in Meghalaya, describing it as “directionless”.

He alleged that Congress and the National People’s Party (NPP) led the ruling dispensation to maintain a close relationship, but Congress leaders spoke differently in public.

Sangma claimed that his fight was now against the NPP-led ruling dispensation, which he accused of breaking the momentum of development and equal opportunities for the people.

He alleged that the present government has monopolized livelihood opportunities, oppressing and suppressing local entrepreneurs.

Regarding TMC state president Charles Pyngrope’s hint at joining the Congress, Sangma said it’s about individuals who don’t want to fight and surrender, adding that he doesn’t belong to that breed.