Guwahati: A 31-year-old man was reportedly killed after being attacked by a wild buffalo near the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary.

The incident took place near Sonopur on the outskirts of Guwahati (Kamrup Metropolitan) on Monday evening.

The 31-year-old man was identified as Ruplal Malo.

The man lost his life after being attacked by a stray buffalo from Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary.

Forest officials said that the incident took place in the 1 No Dhamkhunda (Kordia) area, where the victim was farming in a paddy field.

Locals rushed Malo to Sonapur Hospital, but he was declared dead by the medical officer.

Notably, this buffalo has been involved in multiple human-animal conflict cases recently.