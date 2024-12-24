Assam CM Orders Change in Bar Timings to Reduce Accidents

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently held a meeting in Dibrugarh, where he focused on road safety during the festive season.

He instructed the Excise Department to review bar operating hours and identify peak times when bars are most crowded, as traffic accidents increase during this period.

CM Sarma highlighted that some bar timings have not been reviewed, and they are causing problems. He directed the Excise Department to examine these schedules for the holiday season.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of addressing drunk driving and accidents caused by alcohol, which tend to rise during festivals. The goal is to encourage safer driving habits and reduce alcohol-related incidents to ensure a safer holiday season for everyone.

In response, the Guwahati Transport Department and city police have increased surprise checks to curb drunk driving.

Earlier this month, several bikers and car drivers were fined for traffic violations, especially for drink driving, as part of a proactive campaign in busy areas like GS Road.

To further improve road safety, the Transport Department plans to introduce stricter measures, including the use of breath analyzers to identify drunk drivers.