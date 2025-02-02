Shillong: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) has called upon Meghalaya Cabinet Minister Paul Lyghoh to issue an unconditional apology for allegedly misleading the public regarding Article 371 of the Indian Constitution.

This demand came after Lyghoh stated that Article 371 and the Sixth Schedule are mutually exclusive, implying that the article cannot be applied to Meghalaya which is a Sixth Schedule state.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The VPP has reminded Lyghoh of his previous stance on the issue, dating back to the early 2000s when he demanded that Article 371 be applied to Meghalaya, similar to its implementation in Mizoram.

The party’s spokesperson, Batskhem Myrboh, said that Lyghoh should apologize for his earlier statement, which seemingly contradicts his current stance.

The United Democratic Party (UDP) has been critical of the VPP’s advocacy for implementing Article 371 in Meghalaya.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

However, Myrboh stated that the party’s stance remains unchanged and that they are not bothered by the opinions of others.

The controversy surrounding Article 371 has sparked a heated debate in the state, with the VPP and UDP holding differing views on the matter.