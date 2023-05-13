Guwahati: UDP‘s Synshar Lyngdoh Thabah, who is the nephew of former MLA (Late) HDR Lyngdoh, has emerged victorious in the Sohiong seat in Meghalaya by defeating his closest rival Samlin Malngiang of NPP by a margin of 3422 votes, including postal votes.

Thabah’s total cumulative vote count was 16679, while Malngiang received 13257 votes.

The counting of votes for the Sohiong by-election in Meghalaya began at 8 am on May 13 amidst tight security with a trend of UDP leading on the seat.

Also Read: Assam: Dr Sangeeta Datta’s personal assistant who “arranged” the children, arrested

The by-election was necessitated after the death of UDP candidate HDR Lyngdoh while Assembly elections were held in Meghalaya on February 27.

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat and a voter turnout of 91.87% was recorded.

Around 1,100 polling stations were identified as sensitive and 28 as critical.

Also Read: ‘Love knows no bounds’: Assam lesbian couple gets engaged in Guwahati

According to the latest updates, Synshar Lyngdoh Thabah of the United Democratic Party (UDP) won the constituency.

The United Democratic Party won the Sohiong constituency in the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections.

The constituency had a total of 34,783 eligible electors, with 17,096 male and 17,687 female voters.

The electorate gender ratio in Sohiong in 2023 was 1035 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.