Shillong: The counting of votes for the Sohiong by-election in Meghalaya began at 8 am on May 13 amidst tight security with a trend of UDP leading on the seat.

The by-election was necessitated after the death of UDP candidate HDR Lyngdoh while Assembly elections were held in Meghalaya on February 27.

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat and a voter turnout of 91.87% was recorded.

Around 1,100 polling stations were identified as sensitive and 28 as critical.

According to the latest updates, Synshar Lyngdoh Thabah of the United Democratic Party (UDP) is leading from Meghalaya’s Sohiong constituency.

The initial party-wise trends showed that UDP had received 3,081 votes, followed by NPP with 2,060 votes and INC with 262 votes.

There were also 42 votes cast for NOTA.

The United Democratic Party won the Sohiong constituency in the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections.

The constituency had a total of 34,783 eligible electors, with 17,096 male and 17,687 female voters.

The electorate gender ratio in Sohiong in 2023 was 1035 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.