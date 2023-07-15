Shillong: The United Democratic Party (UDP), a key ally of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government, has expressed its reluctance to support the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) due to the absence of a draft proposal from the Government of India.

In a letter addressed to the Law Commission, Jemino Mawthoh, the General Secretary of the UDP, stated that the party is disinclined to endorse the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code until there is clarity on the matter.

Mawthoh said that there is a need for a draft proposal from the Government of India to enable the party to share its views on the issue.

“We find ourselves in a position where we are unable to present our views at this juncture due to the absence of the draft proposal from the Government of India,” Mawthoh stated in the letter.

Conrad K Sangma, the Chief Minister of Meghalaya and the leader of the ruling National People’s Party had also expressed opposition to the Uniform Civil Code.

The Uniform Civil Code aims to establish a standardised set of laws concerning marriage, divorce, and inheritance that would be applicable to all Indian citizens, regardless of their religion, tribe, or local customs.