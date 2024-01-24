Guwahati: The United Democratic Party (UDP) and the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) in Meghalaya have come together under the banner of the Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA), aiming for success in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

UDP chief Metbah Lyngdoh, addressing the media highlighted the strategic collaboration as a key factor in securing victory.

Lyngdoh further spoke of the historical significance of the decision, pointing out that past divisions between UDP and HSPDP had paved the way for national parties to emerge victorious.

He added, “When you amalgamate the vote share of regional parties, they consistently lead and hold the top position. Experience, facts, and figures all attest that when UDP and HSPDP unite, success follows.”

The UDP chief officially introduced Robertjune Kharjahrin as the candidate for the Shillong seat under the RDA banner.

Expressing confidence in the selection, Lyngdoh stated, “All elected members, party functionaries, and office bearers unanimously support Robertjune Kharjahrin as our candidate under the RDA.”

Responding to inquiries about potential collaborations with other regional parties, Lyngdoh welcomed the idea, stating, “We extend an invitation to other regional parties to join hands with UDP and HSPDP. The prevailing sentiment in the state suggests that having 2-3 regional parties is not viable, and most people have opted to unite under one party.”