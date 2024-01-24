Guwahati: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressing grave concerns regarding the security of Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam.

The letter comes after clashes between Congress workers and police personnel on the outskirts of Guwahati, which resulted in an FIR being filed against Gandhi and other Congress leaders.

Kharge alleged that there have been several “attacks” on the Yatra by BJP workers and that the Assam Police has been inadequate in providing security for Gandhi, who has Z+ security.

He urged Shah to intervene and ensure the safety of Gandhi and the yatra participants.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra is a nationwide foot march launched by the Congress party to address social, economic, and political issues and unite the weaker sections of society.

The Congress has positioned the yatra as a platform to voice opposition against the policies of the Narendra Modi government.

In the clash, Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah and Congress leader Debabrata Saikia were reported hurt.

Top police officials of the Assam Police were present during the incident when the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra rally wanted to enter Guwahati city.

The development came after the Congress party alleged that the Himanta Biswa Sarma government was creating roadblocks in the Yatra.