Imphal: President of the Indian National Congress, Mallikarjun Kharge will flag off the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra at a private ground located opposite Khongjom War Memorial Complex in Manipur’s Thoubal district, about 35 km from Imphal on Sunday (January 14).

This was stated by K Meghachandra, president of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) while talking to the newsmen at the Congress Bhavan, Imphal on Friday.

K Meghachandra, who is also a sitting MLA has also made it clear that the concerned district commissioner has issued permission for organising the yatra at a large scale at the said private venue.

He also strongly condemned the state Government for granting permits with certain restrictions to use Hapta Kangjeibung, Imphal East as the launch venue citing law and order situation was not up to the mark.

In reply to a question asked by a newsman, the MPCC president had asserted that the Yatra is not political.

It will not even use a single flag of the Congress. Renowned personalities including chief ministers, and ex-CMs of states will participate in the yatra.

The yatra isn’t against the state government. It will be democratic and it aims at bringing peace in Manipur, K Meghachandra added.

The yatra will cover the eastern to western stretch of India beginning from Manipur and concluding in Maharashtra’s Mumbai.

Over 85 districts across 14 states including Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra will be covered during Rahul Gandhi’s yatra.