Guwahati: Troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya foiled an alleged sugar smuggling attempt on Wednesday, apprehending two Indian nationals and seizing a vehicle loaded with the contraband near the Bangladesh border in East Khasi Hill.

Acting on specific intelligence, BSF personnel intercepted a suspicious vehicle laden with sugar on the Lyngkhat-Pyrdwah road in East Khasi Hills district.

Also Read: Assam: Over 600 grams of heroin seized in Golaghat

Upon questioning, the driver and co-driver failed to produce any valid documents for the sugar consignment, raising suspicion of illegal activity.

The BSF promptly seized the vehicle and the smuggled sugar, along with apprehending both individuals.

The seized items and the suspects were then handed over to the concerned police station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

In a social media post on Platform X, the BSF Meghalaya confirmed the operation, stating: “In a proactive operation, vigilant troops of 4 Bn #BSF #Meghalaya intercepted a vehicle loaded with Sugar meant for smuggling into #Bangladesh & apprehended 02 Indian Nationals.”