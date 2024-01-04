Guwahati: In continuation of the protest against the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), tourist taxis in Meghalaya have announced to go on a strike for 48 hours starting on January 5.

The strike is a part of the nationwide protest against the yet-to-be-implemented BNS.

The strike will start at 5 am on Friday and will continue for 48 hours.

The protest in Meghalaya is coordinated with various other taxi and transport associations in the region.

Khasi Hills Tourist Taxi Association general secretary Bhaskar Deb said that all taxis would be off the road to protest the rule.

He said that no driver would want to drive if the government brought a law that would put them in jail for an accident.

Manna Sangma, a taxi driver said that while it is necessary for reducing accidents and also bringing justice to people in hit-and-run cases, it would not be possible to protect the drivers in such incidents.

He said that most of the time people would only blame the commercial vehicle driver when an accident happens.

“No one takes our side if by any chance we tend to meet with an accident. Since we are poor, most people would run towards us to beat us”, he said.

It may be mentioned that along with Meghalaya, commercial vehicles across the region will be on strike on January 6.