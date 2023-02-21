Shillong: Meghalaya Trinamool Congress (TMC) has set up digital countdown clocks at its party offices in Shillong and Jowai, in a move that signals the end of the NPP-led MDA government in the state.

The clocks, set to count down to March 2, 2023 – the date of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly election results – will remind people of the dark days ahead, said TMC Legislature Party Leader and Leader of the Opposition Mukul Sangma.

He added that the clocks will also serve as a reminder to those who have been a part of the alliance with NPP, which he alleged has wreaked havoc on the people of Meghalaya.

"Meghalaya will be free from this corrupt Govt."

The clock has the party symbol – ‘twin flowers with three petals’ with the slogan “SAVE MEGHALAYA, VOTE FOR TMC” and “GOODBYE INEPT NPP-LED MDA” clearly visible.

The installation of the countdown clocks is a strong message sent to the MDA government and a sign of hope for the people of Meghalaya that the dark days will soon be over.