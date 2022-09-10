SHILLONG: Trinamool Congress (TMC) – the main opposition party in Meghalaya – has demanded a probe by central agencies into the killing of former HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew.

The Meghalaya TMC has demanded a probe by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the killing of former HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew.

This demand by the Meghalaya TMC came soon after the state government tabled the report of the one-man inquiry commission on the killing of Cheristerfield Thangkhiew at the assembly.

The report stated that the former militant leader was killed in a “reckless operation using excessive force” by the police.

“Based on the circumstances which led to the unfortunate incident, the report has led to the Commission of Inquiry. It is incumbent upon the government to take all necessary actions. However, in this case, justice has been denied. Consequently, it creates a situation where there is a lack of trust in the government and the authority,” leader of opposition in Meghalaya assembly – Mukul Sangma said.

Also read: Meghalaya Governor Satyapal Malik slams Modi, says BJP govt has ruined farmers

The inquiry report revealed the raid was well planned. However, it was executed poorly.

Justice Vaiphei, in his report, stated that the raid was a “botched up operation”.

The prime objective of the raid was to apprehend the former HNLC leader alive.

The commission report stated, “In my opinion, having entered what could potentially be a lion’s den in darkness without proper planning and without taking adequate precaution, State Witness No. 4 had taken purely avoidable and unnecessary risk endangering his own life and that of deceased whom the team professed to have not intended to kill him in the first place.”

“In my considered view, the post facto excuse that none but the deceased was hurt cannot be a valid justification for carrying out the operation hastily and in a reckless manner by the Tactical Team-I,” the report said.

“My finding is that the Tactical Team-I in carrying out the operation to arrest the deceased at his residence on 13-8-2021 at about 3 AM was culpable of thoughtless and excessive use of force, which resulted in the death of the deceased, late Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, which turned out to be avoidable,” Justice Vaiphei stated in his report.