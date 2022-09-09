New Delhi: In a fresh jibe at the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre, Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik accused it of having ruined the farmers and batted for businessmen Ambani and Adani.

“The Union Government is dilly-dallying the enactment of a law on minimum support price (MSP), which raises doubt over its intention. Another agitation by farmers is needed for this. It is likely to begin soon. You should be prepared and jump into it as soon as it begins,” Tribune quoted Malik as saying.

The Meghalaya Governor was addressing a social gathering at Bohar village in Rohtak district on Friday.

He said Modi was like gold when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, but had changed after he came to Delhi, perhaps he came under the influence of the evil eye.

“He used to stand up for farmers when he was the Gujarat Chief Minister. However, he does not care for farmers or soldiers anymore…now he favours Ambani and Adani,” said Malik.

Coming down heavily on Ambani and Adani, he maintained that they were “bags of rotten potatoes” and do not deserve to be addressed as “seth”.

Malik slammed Modi for not addressing the concerns of the farmers agitating around Delhi for a long time and launching the Agnipath scheme for the youth aspiring to join the Armed Forces.

“The Prime Minister issues a statement even on the death of a she-dog. But nobody from the ruling party uttered a word on the death of nearly 700 farmers during their agitation on Delhi borders,” he added.

“I attend six public meetings every month to awaken the farmers in Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan, and always keep my resignation letter in my pocket,” stated Malik.

He cautioned the members of the farming community not to get misled by communal forces in the upcoming elections and to vote only for those who support the farmers.