Guwahati: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has invited all like-minded parties to come together, despite Mukul Sangma’s recent move away from the Congress.

TMC’s National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that the party has no issues if the Congress approaches them and they are open to an alliance in case of a hung mandate.

Banerjee also stated that the BJP’s announcement of forming a task force to investigate all corruption cases is ironic, considering that they are part of the MDA government.

When asked about the border issue and a possible solution, Banerjee said that extensive deliberations and consultations should be done, taking into account the confidence of every stakeholder before any conclusion can be arrived at.

He also outlined TMC’s plan to address the mining issue by coming out with a sustainable and implementable mining policy.

He also added that the party has its support across Meghalaya, which is why he is visiting Khasi Hills for four days.