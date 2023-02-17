SHILLONG: Union home minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah has stated that Meghalaya is the “number one corrupt state” in the country.

Amit Shah made this statement while addressing a massive BJP rally at Tura in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya on Thursday.

“We broke alliance with NPP in Meghalaya so that BJP can contest all seats,” said union home minister and BJP leader Amit Shah.

Shah appealed to the people of Meghalaya to vote for the BJP candidates, promising to end corruption in the state.

“Make BJP a strong party in the state and we will end corruption,” Amit Shah appealed to the people of Meghalaya while addressing the BJP rally on Tura.

He added: “Due to mismanagement and corruption in 2022-23, the deficit was Rs 1849 crore. It’s a huge amount for a small state like Meghalaya.”

“As per an RBI report, Meghalaya is developing at the slowest pace in the country,” union home monister Amit Shah said.

“Modi government has done unprecedented work for the welfare and development of tribals,” said Amit Shah.

He further said: “People of Meghalaya believe that only BJP can put an end to corruption and bring progress to the state.”