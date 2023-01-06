Guwahati: The Trinamool Congress on Friday announced the first list of candidates for the upcoming Meghalaya Assembly polls scheduled to be held in March this year.

Meghalaya TMC resident Charles Pyngrope and Trinamool Congress Legislature Party leader Mukul Sangma announced the names of candidates for 52 out of 60 Assembly constituencies at the state party office in Shillong on Friday afternoon.

“These are the initial names for 52 constituencies. Out of these, 15 are MLAs and MDCs. The party has fielded five women candidates,” said Charles Pyngrope.

He said that the remaining names in eight constituencies will be declared in the coming days.

While senior party leader George B Lyngdoh will contest from the Umroi constituency, State president Charles Pyngrope will fight from Nongthymmai LAC.

Former chief minister Mukul Sangma will contest from two seats– Tikrikila (ST) and Songsak (ST).

Pyngrope underlined that the names have been picked after thorough discussion among senior members of the party and selection committee.

“We are expecting the people of the state will think about the secure future of Meghalaya. The state has really suffered because of the usually fractured mandate that has been the trend in Meghalaya. We will reach out to people to take into consideration the larger interest of the state,” Mukul Sangma said.