SHILLONG: Senor Meghalaya TMC leader, leader of opposition in the state assembly and former chief minister – Mukul Sangma has demanded the Meghalaya government to revoke the border pact that it signed with Assam earlier this year.

This demand by Meghalaya TMC leader Mukul Sangma came after the Meghalaya high court ordered an interim stay on the border pact that was signed between Assam and Meghalaya earlier this year.

Notably, the state governments of Assam and Meghalaya, earlier in May this year, had signed an agreement to resolve border disputes between the two states in six out of 12 areas of differences.

“We have asked the government on a number of occasions even inside the house that the manner in which the approach is being embarked upon this whole engagement with our counterpart was completely wrong and therefore, everything will go wrong,” Meghalaya TMC leader Mukul Sangma said.

Furthermore, he also slammed the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government in the state over non-implementation of the inner line permit (ILP) system in the state.

Mukul Sangma said that the Meghalaya government has failed to fulfill its promise of implementing ILP in the state.

He said that the NPP-led MDA government in Meghalaya betrayed the people of the state by not fulfilling its promise to implement ILP in the state.