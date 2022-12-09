SHILLONG: The Meghalaya high court has ordered an interim stay on the border pact that was signed between the state governments of Assam and Meghalaya earlier this year.

The Meghalaya High Court has ordered an interim stay on physical demarcation or erection of boundary posts on the ground in relation with the border pact signed between Assam and Meghalaya.

The Meghalaya high court ordered the interim stay on the border pact between Assam and Meghalaya till February 6, 2023 – the next date of hearing.

The Meghalaya high court passed the order while hearing a petition filed by four ‘traditional chiefs’ of Meghalaya.

“During the intervening period, no physical demarcation or erection of boundary posts on the ground, pursuant to the MoU dated 29.03.2022 shall be carried out, till the next date,” the Meghalaya high court said.

The ‘traditional chiefs’ in their petition had urged the high court to set aside the MoU signed between Assam and Meghalaya.

They claimed that the border pact between Assam and Meghalaya violated provisions of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Notably, the state governments of Assam and Meghalaya, earlier in May this year, had signed an agreement to resolve border disputes between the two states in six out of 12 areas of differences.