SHILLONG: Senior politician and suspended Meghalaya Congress legislator Mohendro Rapsang is all set to quit the grand old party to join the National People’s Party (NPP).

Mohendro Rapsang, a Congress legislator from West Shillong assembly constituency in Meghalaya, will also resign as an MLA before joining the NPP.

This was confirmed by suspended Meghalaya Congress legislator Mohendro Rapsang himself while speaking to the media in Shillong.

Mohendro Rapsang said that he will quit the Congress and resign as Meghalaya MLA in the next ten days.

Rapsang said, “As of now I am still a Congress legislator but I am not going to contest from the Congress anymore because I am under suspension and in another ten days I am going to resign from the party as well as an MLA and join the National People’s Party (NPP).”

In 2013 Meghalaya assembly elections, Rapsang lost to Paul Lyngdoh of the United Party by 281 votes and in 2018 he won by 2000 votes against Lyngdoh.

The senior politician from Meghalaya cited ‘mistreatment’ by the Congress party as the primary reason for him deciding to quit the party.

“After consultation with my party workers, my voters they gave me a green signal to join the NPP,” he said.

He said that the reason for joining NPP is that the party is working very fast for the public interest and “it would be better to work with them”.