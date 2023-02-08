Phulbari: The Meghalaya TMC has alleged that NPP workers attacked a group of TMC workers in the Charbatapara area of the Phulbari constituency, West Garo Hills.

The MTMC stated, “The attack took place around 10.30 pm at the residence of Nozrul Hoque, a TMC worker.”

According to Hoque, the NPP workers arrived in a group and started destroying his property, including bamboo walls, tables, chairs and pelting stones and bricks.

“He was severely injured in the attack and has been admitted to the Phulbari CHC Hospital for treatment. The incident also involved Habibuz Zaman, MDC of Shyamnagar (Kasa), whose vehicle was allegedly hit by a few TMC supporters when they were passing through the village”, the statement read.

This led to a “scuffle” between both groups and eventually the NPP workers allegedly attacked the TMC workers.

Nozim Hussain has lodged an FIR and police are investigating the incident, the statement read.

The incident has raised concerns among the parties and the public ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.