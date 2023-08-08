Shillong: Three people have lost their lives and two others injured after a truck in which they were travelling fell into a deep gorge in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district, police said.

The accident took place on Monday around midnight when the truck with 12 buffaloes was heading towards Laitlyngkot from Pynursla town, said a Meghalaya police official.

“Three bodies were pulled out of the gorge today afternoon,” the police officer said.

After the accident, B Khongkliam, who was travelling in the truck, somehow managed to get out of it, climb around 300 feet to reach the road and call the police.

He is at present undergoing treatment at the Shillong Civil Hospital in Meghalaya.

Another person is still stuck at the spot, police said, adding that effort is on to rescue him.

Most of the buffaloes died in the mishap, while those alive are yet to be brought out, they said.

It is suspected that there were some glitches in the truck and coupled with low visibility due to heavy rains and fog, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into the gorge, police said