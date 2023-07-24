Applications are invited for various administrative positions for the Government of Arunachal Pradesh under Indian Institute of Management ( IIM) Shillong.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Young Professionals (YP) for the Government of Arunachal Pradesh. The YPs will be engaged by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh under various verticals/divisions/departments.

Name of post : Young Professionals

No. of posts : 2

Remuneration : Fixed honorarium @ Rs.60,000 per month (with free accommodation)

Qualification :

Essential: Post Graduation/Master Degree from Institutes of National Importance/Reputed Universities having a minimum of 60%.

Desirable: Candidates having B.Tech, MBA from the Institutes of National Importance like IIM/IIT/ISB etc would be preferred

Experience : 1 (One) year of work experience in the relevant field is desired. However, freshers can also apply

Age Limit : 35 years of age as on the last date of application i.e. 5th August 2023

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.iimshillong.ac.in/ .

The last date for submission of the application is 1700 hrs on 5th August 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here