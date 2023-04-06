Shillong: The East Khasi Hills District Police in Meghalaya have arrested three members of the Hynniewtrep Achik National Movement (HANM) for allegedly threatening tourists and the owner of a guest house on April 3.

The tourists had come for a two-day visit to the state to see religious sites and for sightseeing.

The HANM members reportedly went to the Miracle Spring View Guest House at Mawdiangdiang and threatened the tourists and the owner of the guest house with dire consequences.

This created fear and panic among the visitors.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Indian Penal Code, and the police have warned the public against taking the law into their hands and disrupting the visit of tourists to the state.