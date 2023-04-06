Guwahati: Security forces have nabbed a total of 107 cadres belonging to proscribed ULFA (I) in upper Assam since January 2022, said a top defence official.

According to the official, during this period security forces involved in counter-insurgency operations have recovered 60 weapons from ULFA (I) in rebels in upper Assam.

In the last one year, a total of 22 ULFA (I) cadres have returned to the mainstream, said the official adding, security forces prevented 64 youths from joining the proscribed outfit.

“In the past one year security forces have intensified their efforts towards restoring normalcy in Assam, especially in eastern Assam wherein in certain pockets ULFA(I) is still conducting its nefarious activities, albeit with little support as is evident from large scale desertion,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

The official claimed that the ideological construct of ULFA has long been marginalised by exponential development in the state backed by the stable government which even led to a large number of cadres being apprehended, weapons recovered, cadres surrendering & recruitment being prevented.