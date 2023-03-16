Shillong: Three men were arrested by police in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills on Wednesday when they were found to be carrying 32.5 grams of heroin.

The suspects were identified as Rudolf Franklin Lyngdoh from Umsning village, Shemphang Lakhiat from Mawlari Mawkhan, and Aibankyrshan Kharlyngdoh from Umsning village in Ri-Bhoi District of Meghalaya.

Also Read: Assam: Two killed in lightning strike in Guwahati, Drarrang

Officials said that the police had received a credible source of information that the three suspects were travelling in a private vehicle from Silchar to Umsning, carrying a consignment.

Subsequently, a naka was set up at Ladrymbai market, NH-06, and the vehicle was detected and detained at around 3:00 am.

Also Read: Meghalaya: KSU concerned over allegations of bribery at anti-infiltration check gate in Byrnihat

After formalities were observed and in the presence of independent witnesses, a search of the vehicle was conducted which led to the discovery of three soap boxes containing yellowish orange colour powder which was concealed in a black backpack wrapped with yellow colour polythene.

The powder was tested positive for heroin, and it had a net weight of 32.5 gms. The trio were arrested after that and an investigation is underway.