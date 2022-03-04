At least 29 students, hailing from Meghalaya, who were studying in war-ravaged Ukraine have reached India.

This was informed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma.

Conrad Sangma also said that 13 more Meghalaya students will reach the country from Ukraine soon.

“29 students from Meghalaya studying in Ukraine have reached safely in India; 2 are enroute to the border and 11 have reached neighbouring countries and will be flown back to India soon,” the Meghalaya chief minister said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the India government is continuing with its massive operation of airlifting Indian students and nationals from the safe zones in Ukraine’s neighbouring countries.

On Friday morning, three Indian Air Force (IAF) C17 aircrafts, carrying 630 Indian nationals, landed at its Hindan airbase near Delhi.

The IAF C17 aircrafts took off from the airfields in Romania and Hungary.