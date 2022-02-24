Many students from the Northeast state of Meghalaya are left stranded in the Russian invasion-hit Ukraine.

This was informed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday evening.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma has urged union external affairs minister S Jaishankar to ensure safe return of all Indian citizens.

“Received news about students from Meghalaya stranded in #Ukraine. Humbly request Hon’ble Union External Affairs Minister, @DrSJaishankar Ji to ensure the safe return of all Indian citizens. We are praying for everyone’s safety. May peace prevail,” Conrad Sangma tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Ukraine capital – Kyiv has accommodated over 200 Indian students at a school near the embassy.

Meanwhile, around 100 students from another Northeast state of India – Assam – are left stranded in the Russian invasion-hit Ukraine.

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday.

Most of the 100 students from Assam stranded in Ukraine are pursuing medical studies.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called up the ministry of external affairs (MEA) raising concerns over security of the students from the state.

“We are in touch with the MEA and expressed our concerns related to the security of the students from Assam in Ukraine,” informed Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He added: “We are also in touch with the students from Assam, who are left stranded in Ukraine.”

Notably, India had arranged evacuation of Indian students and citizens from the war-hit Ukraine, but the airlift had to be suspended after the Ukrainian government closed its air space.

Notably, Russian ground forces, on Thursday morning, ‘invaded’ Ukraine from several directions just minutes after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced launch of a major “military operation”.

The Indian embassy in Ukraine capital Kyiv, has started to make “alternate arrangements” for evacuation of Indian nationals after the Ukrainian government closed its airspace.

The Ukranian government closed its airspace following announcement of a full-scale invasion of the country by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“In view of closure of Ukrainian air space, schedule of special flights stands cancelled. Alternative arrangements are being made for evacuation of Indian nationals. Embassy will convey information as soon as such arrangements are finalized, so that Indian nationals can relocate to the western part of the country,” the Indian embassy at Kyiv stated.

The Indian embassy in Ukraine has asked Indian nationals in the country to stay in their familiar locations.