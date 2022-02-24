As Russia, on Thursday, launched a “full-scale invasion” of Ukraine, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is on his maiden visit to Moscow.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan seemingly termed the ‘invasion’ of Ukraine by Russia as an “exciting time”.

“What a time I have come. So much excitement,” Pakistan PM Imran Khan was heard while speaking to a Russian official after landing in Moscow.

Imran Khan in Russia as Russia invades Ukraine: What a time I have come, so much excitement

Pakistan PM Imran Khan is in Russia on a two-day visit, where he will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin over strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation in energy sector.

Meanwhile, United States has reacted to Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s Russia visit, saying that every ‘responsible’ country should voice objection to Vladimir Putin’s actions in Ukraine.

The US has informed Pakistan about its position on the situation in Ukraine, US state department spokesperson Ned Price said.

“We have communicated to Pakistan our position regarding Russia’s further renewed invasion of Ukraine and we have briefed them on our efforts to pursue diplomacy over war,” Price said.

Russian ground forces, on Thursday morning, ‘invaded’ Ukraine from several directions just minutes after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced launch of a major “military operation”.

Russian tanks, heavy military equipment and troops crossed the frontier in several northern regions of Ukraine, and also from the Moscow-annexed Crimea in the south.

“I have made the decision of a military operation,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an early morning televised announcement.

“The current events have nothing to do with a desire to infringe on the interests of Ukraine and Ukrainian people. They are connected with defending Russia from those who have taken Ukraine hostage and are trying to use it against our country,” Putin said.

Watch the moment Russia's President Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine's Donbas region, warning other nations of consequences if they interfere





Following the announcement by Putin, explosions could be heard in Ukraine’s capital – Kyiv and several other cities.

Russia launched a “full-scale invasion” of Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday – the biggest attack by one country against another in Europe since World War Two.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed world leaders to impose all possible sanctions, saying Putin wants to ‘destroy’ Ukraine.

