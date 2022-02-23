Ukraine president – Volodymyr Zelensky – has called up the country’s military reservists after Russia hinted bloodshed.

Zelensky said that the Ukraine government would ensure to “raise the preparedness of Ukrainian army to all possible changes in the operational situation.”

Meanwhile, fighting between the Ukrainian government forces and the separatists in Donbas region of Ukraine has reportedly intensified.

According to reports, the volunteers, whom the Ukrainian government agencies claim that do not exist near the frontlines, are also preparing for a full-fledged war with Russia.

Notably, Russian troops have amassed on Ukraine’s southern, eastern and northern borders.

“Ukrainians are a peaceful nation. We want quiet. But if we are today silent, then tomorrow we will disappear. Before us lies hard work, every day, but we are prepared for it with confidence in ourselves, in our country, in victory,” Ukraine’s president – Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Russian troops have already moved into Ukraine’s Donbas region after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised independence of separatists-held Donetsk and Luhansk areas in Ukraine.