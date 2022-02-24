Around 100 students from Northeast state of India – Assam – are left stranded in the Russian invasion-hit Ukraine.

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday.

Most of the 100 students from Assam stranded in Ukraine are pursuing medical studies.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called up the ministry of external affairs (MEA) raising concerns over security of the students from the state.

Also read: Russian invasion-hit Ukraine ‘pleads’ for India’s support

“We are in touch with the MEA and expressed our concerns related to the security of the students from Assam in Ukraine,” informed Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He added: “We are also in touch with the students from Assam, who are left stranded in Ukraine.”

Notably, India had arranged evacuation of Indian students and citizens from the war-hit Ukraine, but the airlift had to be suspended after the Ukrainian government closed its air space.

Notably, Russian ground forces, on Thursday morning, ‘invaded’ Ukraine from several directions just minutes after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced launch of a major “military operation”.