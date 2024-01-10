Shillong: The Deputy Commissioner of South Garo Hills district in Meghalaya has warned coal mine owners and transporters sternly.

The new notice mandates the immediate transportation of all reassessed and inventoried coal from pitheads to designated depots by January 31, 2024.

This directive is a follow-up to the instructions given by Justice (retired) BP Katakey during a recent video conferencing meeting held on January 5, 2024.

The notice makes it clear that any failure to meet the deadline will have serious consequences.

All reassessed/inventoried coal remaining at pitheads beyond January 31st will be subject to immediate seizure by the concerned department.

This seized coal will then be transported to designated depots and auctioned off through Coal India Limited (CIL).

The notice also emphasizes that no financial compensation will be provided to the original coal owners from the proceeds of the auctioned coal.