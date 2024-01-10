Shillong: The Meghalaya government is all set to hold the next round of discussions with the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) to make a conclusive decision regarding the proposed relocation of 342 families residing in the Sweepers’ Colony (Harijan Colony) at Them Iew Mawlong in Shillong.

Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Urban Affairs, Sniawbhalang Dhar, said on Tuesday that the date for the next meeting will be determined once the deputy chief minister in charge of home (police) returns to the station.

Dhar maintained his earlier stance that the residents of the Sweepers’ Colony must be relocated from Them Iew Mawlong.

On December 7, the state government resolved to allocate an additional 1.4 acres of land for the relocation of the 342 families from Them Iew Mawlong.

This decision was made during a meeting with the delegation of the HPC, which had agreed to reconvene in the second week of January.

Expressing contentment with the modified blueprint presented by the state government during the previous meeting, the HPC conveyed their satisfaction.

The government’s proposal entails relocating the 342 families from Them Iew Mawlong to the existing 2.14 acres of land owned by the Shillong Municipal Board.

Responding to their request, the government decided to allot an additional 1.4 acres of land for the relocation of the residents.

Gurjit Singh, the Secretary of the HPC, had previously stated that they were satisfied with the government’s blueprint but emphasised the need to discuss a few crucial points with the residents of the Sweepers’ Colony.

“Therefore, the HPC will convene a meeting with all residents of Them Iew Mawlong to discuss the minutes of today’s meeting before returning to the state government,” he added.

The Sweepers’ Colony relocation issue has been a contentious one for many years.

The residents of the colony are mostly Dalit Sikhs, who have been living there for generations.

However, some indigenous Khasi groups have demanded that the colony be relocated, arguing that it is located on land that belongs to them.

The Meghalaya government has been trying to find a solution to the issue for several years. In 2021, it took possession of the land where the colony is located and proposed to relocate the residents to a new site.

However, the HPC has objected to the government’s plans, saying that the new site is not suitable.