Nongpoh: Many fish were found dead allegedly due to poisoning at a tributary of the Umiam lake at Umktieh Pyllun village in Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya.

The Umktieh Pyllun and Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) unit have condemned the “insensitive” act of a few individuals who have allegedly poisoned a tributary.

The poisoning led to the death of many fish of various species.

The two organisations have warned of strict action against perpetrators and have prohibited any kind of water poisoning, net fishing or throwing of locally-made grenades into the lake.

The Seng Samla Umktieh Pyllun and KSU Umktieh unit have called for immediate action against those responsible for the incident, and have asked for the protection of the local aquatic life.

They have also appealed to the citizens to be mindful of their actions and to be responsible for protecting the environment from further damage.