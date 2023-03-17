Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NF Railway) is progressing at full throttle for achieving the Indian Railways target of becoming a net zero carbon emitter by 2030.

In an endeavour for complete electrification, the NF Railway has achieved another milestone by commissioning the 22.823-kilometre Dudhnoi-Mendipathar track single line section and Abhayapuri-Pancharatna 34.59 track kilometre double line section on 15 March, 2023.

The Central Organization for Railway Electrification (CORE) has carried out the electrification works in these sections.

Mendipathar is the only railway station in the northeastern state of Meghalaya which is in operation since 30 November, 2014 after being inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After the commissioning of electric traction, trains hauled by electric locomotive will now be able to operate directly from Mendipathar in Meghalaya which will increase the average speed.

More passenger and freight-carrying trains will be able to operate through these sections with full sectional speeds.

Punctuality will also increase in this section. Parcel and freight-carrying trains hauled by electric locomotives from other states will be able to reach Meghalaya directly.

Electrification will also significantly improve the mobility of trains in northeast India.

In addition to the reduction in pollution due to the shift from fossil fuel to electricity, the efficiency of the railway system in the region will also improve.

This would facilitate seamless traffic and also save time for the trains moving to and from Meghalaya apart from saving precious foreign exchange.