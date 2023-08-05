Nongpoh: The Ri Bhoi police in Meghalaya cracked the case of two recent dacoities that took place at stone crusher units in Umduba and Umnowe Killing.

The incidents took place on May 22 and July 11.

A group of armed and masked individuals forcibly entered the premises of the crusher units and robbed the employees.

The accused had allegedly managed to loot Rs 85,400 from the Umduba plant and Rs 1.9 lakh from the Umnowe Killing plant.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was tasked to investigate the cases.

Based on the investigation, seven suspects were arrested.

The arrested individuals are residents of Umduba village and have been identified as Kandil Marak, Rechil Momin, Wilsh Marak, Robert Momin, Marus Marak, Bimod Marak, and Collin Marak.

Various weapons and articles used during the robberies were also seized.

The SIT seized an air gun, a country-made rifle, two country-made pistols, gunpowder, triggering caps, camouflage clothing, boots, and bags.