TURA: The Meghalaya government has regularised the services of non-government lower primary (LP) school teachers.

This was informed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma made this announcement while attending the 45th annual general conference of the All Garo Hills Primary School Teachers Association at Kharkutta in North Garo Hills.

“We feel satisfied to have fulfilled the long pending demand of the non-government teachers by finally taking a bold step of regularising them and extending benefits,” said Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.

Notably, the All Garo Hills Primary Teachers Association had been demanding regularisation of services of non-government LP school teachers since 1994.

Also read: Meghalaya: Official peace talks with HNLC soon, says CM Conrad Sangma

“Teachers are the backbone for the growth of any society and are the second parents to our children,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said.

He added: “We are indebted to their gift of patience and knowledge that mould the lives of our children, making them assets to our community.”

The Meghalaya chief minister further said: “I thank the gathering of teachers for all the effort they have put in for our children and for taking up the task with great accountability.”

“I encourage them to continue their service to our community so that together we can build a better Meghalaya through our children,” he added.