SHILLONG: The proposed peace talks with the proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) will officially begin soon.

This was stated by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma.

Speaking on the matter, the Meghalaya chief minister further informed that the process to start the peace talks with HNLC is underway.

He also added that the Meghalaya government is committed to bring overall peace in the state.

“The process is on. I hope that official talks will start very soon,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said.

The Meghalaya chief minister further stated that union home minister Amit Shah is personally monitoring the peace process with the HNLC.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said: “The union home minister himself has been continuously monitoring this issue.”

“They (ministry of home affairs) are also very keen that we are take the peace talks to a logical conclusion,” the Meghalaya CM added.

He said that a “number of meetings has taken place at an unofficial level”.

The Meghalaya chief minister further said that during the course of the peace talks all stakeholders must be taken into confidence to reach a logical conclusion.

“A lot of preparation goes into this, a lot of background work that needs to be done and lots of discussions and pre-discussions,” said Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.