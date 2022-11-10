TURA: In a major success for the police in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya, two persons, who were abducted by ‘criminals’, have been rescued.

The two persons were rescued by a team of Meghalaya police following an intense gun-battle at the Dibru Hill reserve forest in West Garo Hills district.

Rescued persons

The development was confirmed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday.

“Some criminals from outside the state tried to jeopardise peace in Meghalaya,” said CM Conrad Sangma.

Upon receiving information about the location, where the kidnappers kept the two persons captive, the police in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya launched an operation in the wee hours of Thursday to rescue them.

Seeing the Meghalaya police team approaching, the ‘criminals’ opened fire at the police personnel.

“They (kidnappers) opened fire and tried to melt in the darkness but vigilant police killed two kidnappers in retaliatory firing,” said Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.

The police also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the possession of the dead kidnappers.

The recovered items include: one AK47 rifle, one 9 mm pistol, 32 live rounds and 33 empty cartridges.