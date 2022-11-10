SHILLONG: The Meghalaya cabinet has passed an ordinance to repeal the controversial Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Act (MRGA) 2021.

This decision by the Meghalaya government to repeal the gaming act followed stiff opposition from different pressure groups in the state, including church leaders, against setting up of casinos in the state.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said that that he will hold a discussion with the Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh and take up the matter in the next assembly session.

The Meghalaya government, in March, had issued licences to set up three casinos leading to widespread protests and agitations by various organisations in the state.

The ordinance to repeal the gaming act was passed during a crucial cabinet meeting of the Meghalaya government in Shillong on Wednesday.

Notably, in the month of October this year, the Meghalaya government had announced the decision to repeal the gaming act.

The gaming act was introduced last year as a measure to boost tourism, revenue generation and employment in Meghalaya.