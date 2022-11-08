SHILLONG: Meghalaya still lags behind compared to other states in India.

This was stated by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma made this statement while stating that due to circumstances, the state could not achieve much in the last 50 years.

Moreover, the Meghalaya chief minister added that his government has prepared a plan to make Meghalaya a progressive state in the next 50 years.

“We have to envision a plan for the next 50 years and work accordingly to ensure that while we celebrate 100 years of statehood we have a progressive state with equal opportunities for our people,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said.

He added: “It is imperative that we lay down the vision and roadmap to see the Meghalaya we want in the next 50 years.”

On Tuesday, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma inaugurated the new Siju C&RD block in South Garo Hills district.

The Meghalaya CM said that establishment of the block in Siju is a befitting tribute to Captain Williamson A Sangma, the founding chief minister of Meghalaya, who hailed from Siju.

“Captain Sangma had great love and concern for the tribal hill people, who led the movement for the creation of a state we can proudly call home. Today, we are celebrating the golden jubilee of our State and it is a historic and apt occasion that we are establishing the Siju C&RD block in its native place,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said.

The Meghalaya chief minister further said that the MDA government is committed to ensure overall growth in the state and creation of new Siju block will go a long way in ensuring better implementation of different schemes and programmes.