Assam Career 2025 NIPER Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in NIPER Guwahati Assam in 2025.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates in 2025 for recruitment to the post or career of Project Scientist I (Non-medical) for the “Centre of Excellence on Phytopharmaceuticals & Herbal Products” sponsored by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Govt. of India by PRIP scheme with a project duration of 5 years.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Project Scientist I (Non-medical)

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 56000/- + 20% HRA

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Essential Qualification :

PhD in Chemistry (organic/natural products/medicinal/pharmaceutical chemistry/Pharmacognosy) with minimum 60 % marks in postgraduate degree in Chemistry (organic/natural products/ medicinal/ pharmaceutical chemistry/Pharmacognosy). The candidate must have at least one research publication in SCI-indexed Journals.

Desirable:

Experience in natural product extraction, isolation and purification, working in herbal industries, experience in large scale extraction in GMP & GLP facilities. Candidates having knowledge in preparation of SoP and regulatory norms in drug discovery specially for development

of cGMP facility / NABL, will be given preference.

Maximum Age Limit : 35 years as on the last date of application. The age limit is relaxable up to

5 years in the case of SC/ST/OBC, physically handicapped and women applicants.

How to apply :

Interested candidates may apply using the prescribed format only, available on the website

www.niperguwahati.ac.in up to 10.09.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here