Assam Career 2025 IASST Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in IASST Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Associate-I under a DST, GOI, sponsored project entitled “Electrocaloric effect and energy storage in freestanding films for transparent flexible electronics” in 2025.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 2

Discipline wise vacancies :

A. Ferroelectrics : 1

B. Reduced Graphene Oxide & Ferroelectrics : 1

Essential Qualification: Master’s Degree in Physics / Materials Science

Desirable:

Preference will be given to those candidates having experience in handling chemicals/ instruments and having experience/knowledge of thin film, XRD, SEM, etc. &

For position A: Experience/knowledge of ferroelectricity (preferred)

For position B: Experience/knowledge of rGO or CIPS synthesis (preferred)

Monthly emoluments : Rs. 30,000 (Rupees thirty-one thousand only) + 20% HRA

Age: Not more than 28 years on 30.09.2025 (relaxation for reserved categories as per GOI norms)

How to apply :

Candidates may send a soft copy of the duly filled-in and signed application form as per the prescribed format (Annexure-I) within 7th September 2025 to [email protected] with cc: [email protected]

Eligible candidates will get information about the date of the interview and other details through email. The candidates should bring their original mark-sheets, educational certificates, and other related documents at the time of the interview, along with a set of self-attested photocopies of all relevant documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here