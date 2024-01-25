Shillong: Despite the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC)’s recent withdrawal from peace talks, the Meghalaya government reiterated its willingness to negotiate, offering an olive branch while assuring heightened security for Republic Day celebrations.

Following a cabinet meeting, government spokesperson Paul Lyngdoh emphasized that the state does not view the HNLC as “enemies,” but rather seeks a peaceful resolution.

“The doors are still open for negotiations, and that will be reiterated formally in the Republic Day address,” he declared.

This conciliatory stance comes even as the HNLC, a banned tribal militant outfit, opted out of ongoing peace talks last month.

While emphasizing the peace offer, Lyngdoh also assured heightened security measures for Republic Day, stating that elaborate arrangements are in place as per standard norms.

He added that the current law and order situation in the state is “satisfactory and peaceful,” indicating no need for additional action beyond the planned security protocol.