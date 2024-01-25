GUWAHATI: A 13-member delegation of the pro-talks faction of the ULFA, which is now disbanded, met Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday (January 25).

The ULFA members discussed the “issue of rehabilitation” of former ULFA cadres.

The meeting was held at the Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati, Assam.

“HCM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma met a 13-member delegation of the pro-talks faction of ULFA, which is now disbanded to discuss the issue of rehabilitation of its ex-cadres at Lok Sewa Bhawan,” the Assam chief minister’s office (CMO) informed.

The Assam chief minister assured the ULFA delegation that a “proper mechanism of rehabilitation” will be put into place soon, the CMO said.

It added that the MoS signed between the Assam government, Centre and the ULFA will be implemented expeditiously.

On January 24, the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), which aimed to establish a sovereign Assam, has formally disbanded itself after 44 years since its formation.

The decision was made at the outfit’s final general meeting in Sipajhar, twenty-five days after ULFA signed a memorandum of settlement with the Centre and the Assam government on December 29.

The pro-talk ULFA, which had signed a tripartite agreement has been formally disbanded 44 years after it was formed, a senior leader of the outfit said.

“The decision to disband and dissolve the outfit was taken at the meeting today as stipulated by the settlement signed in Delhi. With this the cases of sedition on the outfit will be lifted,” ULFA chairman Arabinda Rajkhowa said.