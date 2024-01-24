Guwahati: In another twist, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday said that he was not aware of any permission denial for an interactive programme by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the University of Science & Technology (USTM) in Ri Bhoi district on Tuesday.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, Sangma said, “I am not aware of this as permission does not come from the government. Permissions are given at the district level by the DC.”

The Meghalaya Chief Minister was responding to Opposition Indian National Congress’ Meghalaya President Vincent H Pala’s accusation that the National People’s Party (NPP)-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) state government was “spineless” and controlled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi and Assam.

On Tuesday, Pala had expressed his frustration at the government’s decision to not grant permission for Gandhi’s interaction with students of USTM, even as he pointed out that permission was given to a Jai Sri Ram team marching from Guwahati to Meghalaya but denied for the Gandhi scion’s programme.

Speaking more about the matter, Sangma revealed that based on the documentation made available to him, it was indicated that Congress had not sought permission nor submitted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from either the headman or the USTM, “which are basic requirements as per district-level conditions for any programme”.

The CM explained, “If any political party wants to organize such programmes, they have to apply for the necessary permission with the required NOCs, and that was not done.”