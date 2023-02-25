Shillong: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has banned exit polls in Meghalaya from 7 am on Friday to 7 pm on February 27, the day of polling.

Besides, the ECI declared that no campaigning is allowed from 4 pm on Saturday, Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor said.

The poll body further issued an advisory saying that mobile phones cannot be taken inside voting compartments of polling booths across the state.

“As per ECI protocols, exit polls are banned in the state from 7 am on February 24 till 7 pm on February 27. The silence period for campaigning will begin from 4 pm tomorrow (February 25),” Kharkongor said.

According to the CEO, of the 3,419 polling booths of the state, 640 are identified as ‘vulnerable’, 323 are ‘critical’ and 84 are both.

As many as 119 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) have been deployed across the state ahead of the February 27 assembly elections. Votes will be counted on March 2.

A total of 53 observers – 20 general observers, 21 expenditure observers and 12 police observers – are on the job to ensure that the elections are free, fair and peaceful, the CEO said.

Over 21 lakh people will be eligible to decide the fate of 369 candidates including 36 women.