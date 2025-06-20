Guwahati: Meghalaya police on Thursday confirmed that the name “Sanjay Verma” was a fake identity used on Truecaller by Raj Kushwaha, the main accused in the murder of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi.

According to East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Vivek Syiem, the mobile number registered under the name “Sanjay Verma” actually belongs to Raj Kushwaha himself.

“I don’t know how this name came into the picture. Sanjay Verma is just a fictitious name on Truecaller. The number is Raj’s,” Syiem clarified.

He further revealed that there were as many as 239 calls exchanged between Sonam and Raj in just 39 days, indicating the intensity of their communication.

Syiem also mentioned that police are still searching for Sonam’s second mobile phone and other personal belongings, including jewellery.

“We believe Sonam left these items behind, and someone may have moved them before we arrived,” he said. “The team is working to identify who took them and where they are now, ” Syiem stated.

Notably, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Meghalaya Police is leading the investigation, and they have questioned over 20 people in Indore so far. These include Sonam, Raj Kushwaha’s family members, and staff at Govind Raghuvanshi’s plywood factory, Sonam’s brother.

Police sources reveal that Sonam, Raj, and his three friends allegedly hatched the murder plot at a restaurant in Indore’s Super Corridor area, where they met to plan the crime. Authorities are also investigating the restaurant owner, who is under suspicion.

The police have identified Pramod Saha, a taxi driver who reportedly transported Sonam from Indore to Uttar Pradesh after the investigation began to close in on the suspects.

Regarding Devi Singh, who posted two videos featuring Sonam and other accused individuals, the SP confirmed, “We have reached out to him for a statement, but he has yet to respond.”

SP Syiem added that extensive interrogation is underway. “As we dig deeper, more facts are coming to light. We are working to uncover the full picture. That is why police custody is crucial at this stage.”